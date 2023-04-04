Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Increases By 6.9%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 3,238 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,912 shares of company stock valued at $829,467 in the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

