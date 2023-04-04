Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 409,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,626 shares of company stock valued at $182,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.52. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

CKPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

