Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter.

