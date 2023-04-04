Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Update

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 46.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 101,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 84,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CGRN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 472.13% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

