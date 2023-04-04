CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Performance

CMAX stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $310.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.86. CareMax has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CareMax

In related news, Director Bryan Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,462,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareMax by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 13.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,394,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 394,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CareMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.