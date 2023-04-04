Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936,811 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $426,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 100.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,424 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,671. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

