Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $453.08 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,929,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,026 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 14.17% of Chegg worth $453,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chegg

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CHGG opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

