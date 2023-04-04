Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $461,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,296.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,313.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,272.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

