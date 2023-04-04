Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.47% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $470,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,530.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,498.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,400.61. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

