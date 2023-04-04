Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 131,467 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,082,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,467 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $505,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $197.75.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.