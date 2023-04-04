Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $586.55 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 510,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $586,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $218.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.44. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

