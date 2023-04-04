Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.74% of Booking worth $562,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

BKNG opened at $2,665.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,677.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,492.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,134.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

