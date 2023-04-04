Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

