Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 458,417 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.03% of Chewy worth $633,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Chewy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Chewy

CHWY opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.64 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

