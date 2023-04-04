Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 20,670 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

