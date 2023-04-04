Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259,830 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.12% of CoStar Group worth $979,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

