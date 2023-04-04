Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

