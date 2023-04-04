Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $749,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

BeiGene stock opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.69. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.22) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,832 shares of company stock worth $17,833,379 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

