Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $125.23.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

