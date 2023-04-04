Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

