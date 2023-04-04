Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

TEAM opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.66. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $318.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock valued at $42,267,884 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

