Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 996 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

