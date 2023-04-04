Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

