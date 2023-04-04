Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,901,000 after acquiring an additional 497,777 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,890,000 after acquiring an additional 429,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Horizon Price Performance

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHN stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.