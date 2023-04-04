Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

