General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics stock opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

