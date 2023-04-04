Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 166 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Shares of DXCM opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

