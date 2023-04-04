Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

