Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after acquiring an additional 852,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,190 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 512,333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 508,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.