Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.56.

Shares of MSCI opened at $557.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.35. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

