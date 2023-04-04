Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average is $157.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.96.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

