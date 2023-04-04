Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average of $320.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

