Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

