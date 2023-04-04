AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,849,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,425 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($125.43) to £119 ($147.79) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($149.03) to £130 ($161.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.