Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

