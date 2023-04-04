Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 693 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.9 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $334.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.22 and a 200 day moving average of $304.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

