Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

