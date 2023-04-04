RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,419. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.