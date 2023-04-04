Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $14.21 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 102,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,733,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $297.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.