Xponance Inc. Buys 3,464 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teradyne by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

