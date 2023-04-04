Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.