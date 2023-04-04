Xponance Inc. Buys 4,234 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

