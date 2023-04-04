Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

