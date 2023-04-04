C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 23,600,000 shares. Currently, 28.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.9 %

AI opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

