Xponance Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,576.70 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,613.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,250.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4,723.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.