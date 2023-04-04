DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 51.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.