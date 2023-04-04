DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
DocuSign Price Performance
DocuSign stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 51.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Read More
