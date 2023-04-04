Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 2.7 %

DDOG stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.69 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.