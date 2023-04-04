Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Grows By 5.4%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,415,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,622,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.