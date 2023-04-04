Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

