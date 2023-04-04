Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,693 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $253.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

